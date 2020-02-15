The provincial government is once again looking to help municipalities and local organizations support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

It’s partnering with the Homelessness Services Association of BC (HSABC) and BC Housing to complete 16 community counts throughout the province in March and April.

The province says data collected from the counts will provide a better understanding of homelessness and will be used to improve supports and services, measure progress in addressing homelessness and increase public awareness.

New and complementary methods are being introduced this year as well including two multi-day counts to provide information on people who may be missed in a one-day count.

The province says it will also work with Indigenous partners to highlight Indigenous perspectives of homelessness and create effective strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness among Indigenous peoples.

To learn more about the previous 2018 provincial homeless count and its results, click here.