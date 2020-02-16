The forestry strike is over.

Western Forest Products Inc. announced today that its hourly employees represented by United Steelworkers Local 1- 1937 have voted in support of the tentative agreement to replace the collective agreement that expired on June 14, 2019.

The workers had been on strike since July 1st. The workers voted 81.9 per cent in favour of the deal.

The new 5-year collective agreement is effective from June 15, 2019 and expires on June 14, 2024. It features yearly raises:

Year 1: 3%

Year 2: 2%

Year 3: 2%

Year 4: 3%

Year 5: 2.5%

The company says the new agreement also provides for improvements to health and welfare benefits and clarifies the application of Western’s Alcohol and Drug Policy.

Western has maintained its management rights to operate alternate shifts while agreeing to an enhanced shift review process. The agreement also provides WFP with additional operational flexibility in its timberlands operations through the ability to introduce additional USW contractors to ensure it is meeting its Annual Allowable Cut requirements.

The union says among the wins in this negotiation are increases to benefits, a new safety boot allowance, and “zero concessions.”