Paper Excellence Canada is investigating a malware attack on some of its IT systems.

The attacks happened Wednesday morning and impacted the company’s communications as well as certain production capabilities.

It was confined to Paper Excellence’s corporate office in Richmond and its manufacturing locations at Crofton, Howe Sound, Port Alberni, and Powell River.

Paper production at Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River has been impacted.

“As a result, there is the possibility that certain product deliveries may be impacted as we work to resolve this issue,” Paper Excellence said in a release.

“The IT systems at each of the company’s facilities have been isolated. Work is currently underway to assess the scope and level of the impact and appropriate next steps to return to full production. “

Paper Excellence said it has “engaged external advisors to assist in the investigation.”

The company will provide regular updates as more information becomes available.