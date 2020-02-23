On February 22nd at around 5:40pm, police responded to the Penticton Trails for a report of a man exposing

himself.

He’s described as middle-aged with a stubble beard, wearing a reddish hoodie, black sunglasses and dark jeans.

The RCMP is asking the public to exercise caution when walking the trails until this incident is fully

investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.