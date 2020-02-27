An SUV driver is in hot water with the Powell River RCMP.

On Feb. 20 at about 12:30am, a police officer pulled over a VW Tiguan and arrested the driver.

The officer searched the SUV and found cash, cellphones and drugs believed to be cocaine and MDMA.

The SUV was seized as proceeds of crime.

Fraud attempt thwarted

The Powell River RCMP is warning about an attempted fraud.

A woman received a call from a person claiming she was from Easy Solutions, a computer security company.

The caller told the woman that she had an outstanding contract with the company and that she had one hour to pay, or $4800 would be withdrawn from her bank account.

The woman didn’t provide any personal details, hung up and then called her bank.

The suspect called back and left a very similar message.

The caller had an Indian accent.

Police are reminding you that companies do not conduct business like this so it should set off warning bells.

They are also saying that gift cards and cryptocurrency is not a legitimate form of payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, the RCMP is reminding you to hang up and call the business or agency directly to confirm its legitimacy.

Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Website for more details on current scams and how to protect yourself.

Theft from Vehicle

The RCMP is investigating the case of a smashed car window.

The thief was only able to make off with $1.50.

Police were called to the 7100 block of Alberni Street on Feb. 24 at about 8:20am

The owner told police that he had parked the vehicle overnight and when he

went to get into it the next morning he found the driver side window had been smashed.

A brick was found inside the vehicle as was some blood.

Samples are being sent away to the Forensic Lab for DNA analysis.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

136 calls over past week

From Feb. 20 to 26, the Powell River RCMP had 136 calls for service including 14 thefts, two assaults, two cases of impaired driving, two cases of mischief, and one break and enter.