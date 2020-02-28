The Powell River RCMP has released a sketch of the suspect who exposed himself to two young women.

It happened last Saturday around 5:40pm at the Penticton Trail.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old with pale or fair skin. He has a ‘v’ shaped face and a cleft chin with a dimple in the centre. He had large lips, with the lower lip being larger than the upper. He had grey facial hair/stubble in his beard area only with no moustache.

He was wearing a maroon coloured hoodie covering his hair and had on very dark sunglasses.

If you know anything about this incident, or know who this person is, you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crimestoppers at 1- 800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.