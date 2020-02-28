Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

Powell River is getting provincial cash to help assess its housing needs.

A total of $80,00 is going to the city which is among 50 municipalities and nine regional districts receiving $1.7 million total in grants.

The Powell River funding includes qathet Regional District electoral areas (A, B, C, D) and Tla’amin First Nation

It will go to a report that will help identify what’s needed for affordable housing, rental housing, and housing for seniors, those at risk of homelessness, families, and people with special needs.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, said these reports “are a way to gather important information as we partner with local governments to create the right housing for people in communities of all sizes around the province.”

“The wave of enthusiasm and interest in applying for this grant tells us that local governments are eager to collect this information to help them build vibrant, thriving communities,” she added.

In 2018, the province announced a $5 million investment over three years (2019-21) to help local governments collect and analyze data about their communities.

The data is then combined with provincial data about household income and demographics to complete a housing needs report.

The reports will help inform council decisions about development proposals and help determine what kind of housing is needed in neighbourhoods.