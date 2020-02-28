A mural adapted from the original work, Bear Island, by Anna May Bennett is now in the First Credit Union Community Room at the Powell River Public Library. (Supplied by the Powell River Public Library)

A nature-inspired mural is the Powell River Library’s newest addition.

Called “Bear Island,” it is in the library’s First Credit Union Community Room.

It’s adapted from an original work of the same name by Powell River artist, Anna May Bennett.

It was gifted to the library from First Credit Union.

Chief librarian Rebecca Burbank said that “we see the value that local arts and culture bring to our communities and public spaces.”

“It’s exciting to share Anna May Bennett’s Bear Island with the users of this space.”

A reception celebrating the mural is happening April 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00pm.

It’ll include refreshments and comments from Bennett.