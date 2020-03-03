You’ll soon be able to use your debit card to pay for a ferry ticket.

BC Ferries is adding the convenience to both its vehicle and foot passenger ticketing areas. New PIN pads are being installed so you’ll be able to use tap for both debit and credit cards.

BC Ferries says it waited to install debit to ensure tap capability was available to help speed up buying tickets. The company added that its customers have been asking for it to start accepting debit cards.

The new PIN pads are expected to be fully installed by the spring.

The terminals between Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island are expected to receive the updated technology towards the end of March as BC Ferries will be installing the technology at the minor terminals first.