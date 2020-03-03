Friends of a Powell River pool shark are cueing up a billiards tournament and party in his honour.

Clay Gloslee has cancer and is nearing the end of his physical journey, said his friend, Herb Daum.

The tournament at the Cranberry Pub is a way to support Gloslee, who Daum describes as “the best pool player in town.”

“He loves pool, so I’ve organized a pool tournament in honour of Clay, and (it’s) an opportunity for everybody to come and show their love for a well-loved and respected pool player and person,” Daum said.

Daum said that “God-willing,” Gloslee will be able to attend.

“He’s coming to the end of his life, and every day is a blessing, and there’s no guarantee,” Daum added.

Daum said Gloslee “lives for pool.”

“He’s been playing since he was a kid. He founded the Powell River Pool League, here, and for pretty well every season, he’s been the top player for most of them,” Daum said. “His teams are always near the top because he’s on it. He’s a very good pool player. He loves the game.”

He describes his friend as “like a machine” when it comes to pool.

“He can break and run, break and run, it gets to a point where you might not get a shot,” Daum said.

The tournament is happening on March 14th. Registration is at 11:30am with the first break at noon. It’s an eight-ball singles format, using league rules.

It’s open to anyone but spots will likely be limited.

“We’ll try to accommodate as many people as we can,” Daum said.