The Powell River School District is getting a provincial funding boost.

A total of $918,903 will be heading to three schools in the district.

Brooks Secondary School and Texada Elementary will receive a roof replacement as part of the School Enhancement Program (SEP), which supports repair and maintenance projects that contribute to the function and lifespan of schools.

Both Brooks Secondary and Edgehill Elementary will get electrical system and lighting upgrades, including the installation of a solar power system.

Those upgrades are part of the Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP) which focuses on projects that have the greatest impact of reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and providing energy cost savings.

School District 47 will also receive one new bus.