Mount Washington Alpine Resort says it will be staying open despite other counterparts in the province temporarily shutting down.

The resort made the announcement today.

It says it’s well aware of the concerns with COVID-19, but added that a little fresh air might be good for everyone on Vancouver Island.

“In the constantly evolving situation with regard to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we are being vigilant and attentive, and we have a very high level of concern which is appropriate for this unprecedented incident.”

“Having said that, we feel the ability to be outside recreating with family and friends in the fresh air and relative safety of an outdoor mountain resort environment is a welcome respite from the constant stress and negative energy resulting from the coronavirus crisis.”

The mountain ski resort also said that “while the state of affairs is fluid and subject to change Mount Washington Alpine Resort plans to open as scheduled.”

Other skiing resorts in the province, like Whistler Blackcomb, have said they are temporarily shutting down operations as a safety precaution.

