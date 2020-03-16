BC Hydro is lending help to those effected by COVID-19.(Photo provided by BC Hydro, Facebook)

BC Hydro is helping customers who may be experiencing financial hardship.

The service has launched a COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program to help customers during the pandemic.

The program allows customers to defer bill payments or arrange flexible payment plans without being penalized.

BC Hydro President, Chris O’Riley says the company understands how much of an impact being in self-isolation has on its customers.

“We recognize the financial impact COVID-19 may have on our customers due to changes in employment from workplaces closing, or reducing staffing levels and want to provide some relief during this challenging time,” says O’Riley. “In addition, some customers may experience higher electricity bills due to increased consumption from spending more time at home.”

The utility is also offering customer crisis funding of up to $600 dollars to customers facing financial challenges because of illness, job loss, or the death of a family member.

The company has closed its walk-in customer service desk and suspended all non-essential business travel, site tours, and public meetings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.