If you’re sailing with BC Ferries, feel free to sit in your vehicle on the enclosed car decks.

The company is relaxing its rules in order to support social distancing and self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is a result of a collaboration between Transport Canada and the Canadian Ferry Association.

BC Ferries’ president and CEO Mark Collins said the company is proactively taking measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said that this includes increasing cleaning onboard and at terminals, closing the Pacific Buffet, and posting signage encouraging customers to practice good hand washing and social distancing.

The purpose of keeping passengers off closed car decks is to ensure their safety in the case of an emergency.

During this temporary period, BC Ferries is increasing patrols on the enclosed car deck to, the company says, “ensure safety in the rare event of an emergency.”

If and when the pandemic ends, passengers will once again not be allowed on closed car decks.

For full details on service changes and the measures, BC Ferries is taking in response to COVID-19, visit bcferries.com.