Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an $82 billion financial aid package for families, employees and businesses.

Employees who do not qualify for Employment Insurance who are forced to self-isolate or are caring for family members will be able to receive money every two weeks for up to 14 weeks comparable to what EI pays out. Trudeau also announced $55 billion to meet the liquidity needs of businesses, including a new fund to help support small business with up to 10 per cent in funding of their payroll costs in order to keep people employed.

Low income families will see an increase in GST cheques of up to $300 and an extra $150 per child. He also says student loan payments will be forgiven for the next six months. He says Canadians will see the money in the next few weeks.