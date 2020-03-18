Island Health has updated its policies for visitors at all of its facilities across the region.

The health authority says to keep patients, families and staff safe it will be limiting the number of visitors per day entering buildings, effective immediately.

Until further notice, only one caregiver or support person, per day will be allowed in emergency departments, intensive care areas, perinatal units, inpatient and outpatient areas, and primary and urgent care facilities.

Two caregiver or support people will be allowed, per day at neonatal ICU areas, and inpatient pediatric areas.

Island Health says for palliative care or end of life services it will accommodate patient and family needs and consult with infection prevention and control.

For long term care homes, only essential visits will be allowed.

Anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms, such as fever, cough, a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat or diarrhea will not be allowed into any of Island Health’s facilities.

The health authority also says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days, must not visit any patients in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

Patient navigators will be put in place at the entrances of all facilities to ensure visitors are aware of the restrictions.