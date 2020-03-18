Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River is taking steps to continue operations and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, after the province declared a state of emergency today.

Starting tomorrow (March 19th):

City Hall and all city buildings will be closed to the public. For general enquiries and for scheduling appointments, staff are available by email at info@powellriver.ca and by phone at 604-485-6291

The city will update COVID-19 information on its website, powellriver.ca, Facebook page and Twitter feed.

The Recreation Complex, Powell River Public Library and Powell River Historical Museum and Archives will remain closed.

Some services will continue as scheduled including BC Transit service, garbage and recycling pick-up.

Operations, public works and other employees who work in the field will continue by maintaining the Public Health Office (PHO) recommended social-distancing of approximately one to two metres.

RCMP and fire rescue emphasize that 9-1-1 calls only be used for true emergencies.

The RCMP is stopping all administrative services, including civilian fingerprinting and criminal record checks.

Fire Rescue will be limiting administrative procedures and public engagements.

If you have any health concerns, call 8-1-1 to speak to a medical professional.

The BC Ministry of Health has developed a self-assessment tool that will help determine whether you may need further assessment or testing for COVID-19.

Regularly scheduled council meetings are continuing while maintaining social-distancing measures.

Meetings can be watched via live streaming or through archived webcasts on the city’s website.

You can provide input on city business by sending correspondence via email or letters.

All activities in or on city managed facilities that bring more than 50 people closely together will be cancelled or postponed.