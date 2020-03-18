Harry Capra, 36, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 24th. (Supplied by the Powell River RCMP)

The Powell River RCMP is on the lookout for a missing man.

Harry Capra, 36, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 24th.

Police received a report of a missing person from Savary Island on Tuesday.

Capra was known to kayak from Savary over to Lund.

The blue and white kayak he normally used is also missing.

Capra is Caucasian, 6 feet tall and 155 pounds.

He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Capra also goes by the name Andrew Harrington.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.