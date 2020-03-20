You’re now able to get around town for free.

BC Transit is offering fares at no cost in Powell River for the next 30 days.

During this time, riders are asked to only enter and exit buses through their rear doors.

This will help with social distancing for both drivers and passengers.

If you need to use the ramp or other accessible bus features, you’re still able to enter through the front door.

It’s all in an effort by BC Transit, the province and local transit staff to keep busses on the roads.

BC Transit says that, along with other businesses and agencies across the country, it’s continuing to adjust to the ongoing situation.

“We are working to match ridership with demand and we may experience daily trip cancellations for the foreseeable future. We will update customers on a day-by-day basis while we work on implementing and communicating a new sustainable plan for service.”

To stay up to date on daily trip cancellations, visit this website.