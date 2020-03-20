The qathet Regional District, Tla’amin Nation, and City of Powell River have activated a Regional Emergency Operations Centre.

This is to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it continues to develop and comes after a State of Emergency was declared in British Columbia on Wednesday. Following advice from the Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry, local authorities have engaged business continuity plans, and limited or closed public access to local facilities.

The EOC will be in operation during normal business hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday. It’s a Level 1 EOC, which means it will continuously monitor the COVID-19 situation, assisting provincial health authorities as requested, and giving information updates to the public.