There’s going to be a lot fewer planes flying in and out of The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ).

From April 1st until April 30th, Air Canada is suspending all services to and from the airport due to COVID-19.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is also suspending all services starting Tuesday until May 3rd.

At this time, WestJet has reduced the frequency of its services on some routes in and out of YQQ.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our passengers, our employees, our tenants, and the communities we serve,” says Comox Valley Airport Acting CEO Alex Robertson. “We are working to adapt to the temporary suspension of air service and ask for your patience until such time as normal operations resume.”

As they become available, updates will be posted to the airport’s website.