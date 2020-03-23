British Columbia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 472.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, announced 48 new ones this morning. This was her first update on the situation since Saturday.

Of those cases 39 are in the Island Health region. Dr. Henry also announced three more deaths bringing that total to 13. On a brighter note, so far 100 people have now recovered.

She said people “can’t let up” on social distancing, calling it the best way we have to “flatten the curve” of infection. That doesn’t mean you can’t go outside and enjoy a walk though. It just means you should do that only with people you live with and stay at least six feet away from others

All told, the province has done 18,000 COVID-19 tests and has now resolved almost all of the testing backlog.