Image of an open sign from a Powell River business(Provided by Community Futures Powell River, Facebook)

A GoFundMe has been created to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was set up by Beachcomber Coffee Company owner Martin DesRosiers, based in Gibsons.

DesRosiers says the pandemic is hitting everyone hard and he wanted to try and help.

“I’ve seen a lot of layoffs and a lot of businesses worried that they are going to go bankrupt. There are just a lot of local businesses that have closed and are worried about their future and paying bills and so I figured why not try to rally people together and build a fund to help people out.”

“There are some people just living month to month and if there are no customers and no cash flow there are some people in some really difficult situations,” says DesRosiers.

He added that donations from the community can go a long way.

“We’re just trying to get some momentum behind it, trying to share it out and instead of spending five dollars a day like you would at Beachcomber Coffee, you can put it towards this fund that can get pooled and distributed to who needs it most.”

As of this publication the GofundMe is sitting just below $500.

DesRosiers says if you have any questions or would like to be a recipient from the fund, email go@supportcoastal.com

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.