Island Health is asking you not to send flowers and gifts to its facilities as it looks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Dominika Roseclay, Pexels.com)

If you’re thinking about delivering a present to someone in a hospital or long-term care facility, don’t do it.

Island Health is asking you not to send flowers and gifts as it looks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Other restrictions include:

Essential visits only at all Island Health facilities. Click here for the most up-to-date information about visitor restrictions.

No visitor who is unwell with the following symptoms may visit an Island Health facility: fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat and/or diarrhea

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days, must not visit patients/residents in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is the recommended resource for accurate, current information about COVID-19 in British Columbia. You can find its website here.