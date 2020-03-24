Island Health asking people to stop sending gifts to health-care facilities
Island Health is asking you not to send flowers and gifts to its facilities as it looks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Dominika Roseclay, Pexels.com)
If you’re thinking about delivering a present to someone in a hospital or long-term care facility, don’t do it.
Island Health is asking you not to send flowers and gifts as it looks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Other restrictions include:
- Essential visits only at all Island Health facilities. Click here for the most up-to-date information about visitor restrictions.
- No visitor who is unwell with the following symptoms may visit an Island Health facility: fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat and/or diarrhea
- Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days, must not visit patients/residents in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.
The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is the recommended resource for accurate, current information about COVID-19 in British Columbia. You can find its website here.