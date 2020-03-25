AG Safe BC unveils Emergency Planning measures
(Photo supplied by AG Safe BC)
AG Safe BC is updating its workplace safety resources.
New resources include:
– Agricultural Site COVID-19 Prevention Procedures
– Enhanced Cleaning
– Exposure Control Plan
– Employer Protocol for Pandemic
– Health Questionnaire
– Safety Notice for Workers
– Signage: Social Distancing
The health and safety association is working with farmers and ranchers across the province to address the outbreak.
A link to the Emergency Planning Section can be found here.