The City of Powell River has closed the airport terminal building until further notice.

Despite the closure, the airport is still open and operating.

The action is being taken as a result of Pacific Coastal Airlines cancelling flights in and out of Powell River because of the COVID-19 emergency and for the health and safety of the public and airport staff. The closure does not affect private or charter aircraft.

The city says it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is following the orders and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer, and the federal and provincial governments.