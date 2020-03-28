BC Transit is reducing the number of passengers onboard BC Transit buses.

The company says the decision is another precaution in response to COVID-19.

It added that the additional space inside its busses passengers will help people move within the bus while keeping the proper physical distance.

BC Transit has already implemented rear door loading and free fares as part of COVID-19 precautions.

The company also says its reviewing service levels in all communities across the province and it will continue to make adjustments to service if it needs too.