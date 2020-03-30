Canada’s largest representative of small and medium business is pleased with the latest details released by the Prime Minister about the federal wage subsidies.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more details of the program are urgently needed, but the information provided today by Justin Trudeau will provide significant relief for tens of thousands of employers and hundreds of thousands of employees.

The CFIB says the decision to make the wage subsidy available to companies of all sizes and structures is “the right approach given the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It says this wage subsidy is “the single best measure to help Canada prepare for a quick recovery” when the pandemic emergency is over.

The CFIB is pleased that the administrative requirements are going to be light to allow support to quickly reach the businesses that need it.

The federation will closely examine the program and ask for changes that will help the broadest number of small and medium-sized businesses keep their staff.