If you get a text message that says you’re getting money from the Emergency Response Benefit, delete it.

It’s a scam.

It will say, ‘The emergency response benefit of Canada relief fund has sent you a deposit for $1375.50.’

It then gives you a link to click on followed by ‘Data rates may apply.’

The link will take you to a web page where you’ll be asked to provide your personal information.

While the Emergency Response Benefit is a government initiative aimed to help Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic, the text is not from the government.

The taxable benefit would provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Canada Revenue Agency will never use text messages or instant messaging such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp under any circumstance.

If you get a text or instant messages claiming to be from the CRA, they are scams.