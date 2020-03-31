Water taxi and barge operators are being asked to reduce non-essential travel within the qathet Regional District.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is also asking them to prioritize the transportation of people, and essential goods and supplies.

“Our island communities are remote, have limited services and limited critical supplies available,” district manager of emergency services Ryan Thoms stated in a release.

“As our residents on Lasqueti, Texada and Savary islands are extremely vulnerable in times of emergency, we need your help to ensure the safety of these communities.

We kindly ask that water taxi and barge operators remain vigilant, and conduct regular, comprehensive screening of passengers to ensure those with symptoms are not boarding vessels.”

You should follow the guidelines physical distancing rules of two metres, set out by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The EOC thanks businesses in advance for their understanding and cooperation as our communities work together to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Thoms said.

