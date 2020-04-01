Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s reached out to other party leaders about recalling parliament.

In his daily update, Trudeau says they have to take a “Team Canada” approach in dealing with COVID-19 and he also gave more details on the 75 per cent wage subsidy that was recently announced.

Trudeau says the subsidy will be available all business who are not publicly funded, with a 30% decline in revenue.

Employers will have to show they’re trying to pay the remaining 25 per cent and the P-M says there will be stiff and severe penalties for those that try to cheat the system.

He adds those who aren’t working can apply for the emergency benefit online starting April 6th.

It will pay $2000 a month with direct deposits made within 3-5 days, or within 10 days by mail.

Anyone receiving the benefit will need to confirm once a month that they are still out of work.