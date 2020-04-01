British Columbia is taking steps to help get medical supplies into the hands of frontline healthcare workers faster.

It has partnered with the Digital Technology Supercluster and the Business Council of British Columbia to create the COVID-19 Supply Hub, an online platform to co-ordinate, source and expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hub lists the specific types of supplies needed and proposals can be quickly and efficiently managed and evaluated so the right products get to the right workers as efficiently as possible.

The province says while the COVID-19 Supply Hub’s initial focus is on sourcing supplies for the health-care system and front-line workers, offers for other essential goods like cleaning supplies will be accepted as well.

The new online tool will be managed under the new Provincial Supply Coordination Unit at Emergency Management BC as part of the Province’s cross-government approach to COVID-19 response and recovery.

Companies looking to offer support or supplies through the COVID-19 Supplier Hub can access it here.