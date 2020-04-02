The Powell River RCMP has released its weekly crime report.

Between March 26th and April 1st, it responded to 87 calls with eight of those being theft reports.

On Monday just before 10:00am, police were called to a parked car in the 520 block of McGuffie Avenue.

Overnight, an orange Husqvarna weed trimmer was stolen from the car. The value of the trimmer is approximately $400.

On Tuesday around 10:20am, police responded to another theft call, this time at a worksite at Olsen’s Landing on Powell Lake.

Sometime between March 15th and March 27th, a Honda 4kw generator and a diesel fire pump were stolen from the site.

If you have any information on these thefts, get in touch with the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).