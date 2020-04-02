There are now 1121 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 55 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island remains at 72, no change from yesterday.

Six additional deaths have been announced, including two on Vancouver Island, bringing that total to 31.

Dr. Henry also says of the 1121 cases in the province, 641 people have fully recovered.

As of yesterday, the province has conducted over 44,000 COVID-19 tests.