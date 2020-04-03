Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The province is taking steps to help out British Columbia’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

If you’re on income or disability assistance, you’ll be getting a $300 monthly COVID-19 crisis supplement from the government.

The money will be automatically added to assistance payments for April, May, and June.

This supplement will also go to low-income seniors who receive the B.C. Senior’s Supplement, and recipients of income assistance or disability assistance who live in special care facilities.

It will support over a quarter of a million people in the province.

“We are putting in place measures that complement the federal crisis measures to support our most vulnerable populations and ensure they do not fall deeper into poverty as a result of COVID-19,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“This is a stressful time for everyone, but for those struggling to put food on the table at the best of times, it is important that we ensure there are no additional barriers to get what they need to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.”

As well, the province recently provided a $3-million emergency grant to Food Banks BC to distribute among food banks province wide.

The grant will support immediate needs to buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs.