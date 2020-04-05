The qathet Regional District is going to be conducting all of its meetings online moving forward.

On March 26th, it adopted Bylaw No. 557 which modernizes procedures and allows directors to participate in meetings using their preferred form of technology.

The bylaw further allows electronic board and committee meetings to be held with only the chair physically at the meeting location.

On the same day, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, issued an order that enabled all local governments in the province to hold meetings electronically.

For the qRD, this order would now allow the Chair of the Committee or Board to preside over the meeting remotely if necessary.

Another significant feature of this order is that local governments are not required to have the public in attendance at the meeting.

At the March 30th qathet Regional District board meeting, members decided to postpone public hearings until a safer time.

The district says all other meetings will continue to be live-streamed for the public to watch.

To view live and archived Regional Board meetings, visit the qathet Regional District website.