Tomorrow marks 100 days since the World Health Organization was told of the first case of COVID-19 in Hubei Province in China.

The organization’s head says the WHO convened the emergency committee on the 22nd of January after first cases of human to human transmission was recorded outside of China

Dr. Tedros Adhanom says in early February the U.N. Crisis Management Team was activated to coordinate the entire machinery of the U.N. to support countries as effectively as possible.

The WHO has since also been working closely with governments across the world to combat the info-demic of wrong or unconfirmed information about the virus.

Recognizing the importance of the supply chain to countries like Canada, today Dr. Adhanom launched the U.N. COVID-19 Supply Chain Task Force to dramatically accelerate the traffic of necessary supplies to countries across the globe.