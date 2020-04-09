3-D rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 (stock image)

There are now 1370 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 34 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island now sits at 82, an increase of one from yesterday’s numbers.

Two more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in the province to 50.

Of the 1370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 858 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 52,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.