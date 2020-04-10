Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1410 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 40 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island now sits at 84, an increase of two from yesterday’s numbers.

Five more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in the province to 55.

“This holiday weekend is an important time for many British Columbians of diverse faiths,” says Dr. Henry. “As we reflect on the past few weeks and the challenges we have all faced together, we are reminded of the importance of connecting and protecting our loved ones, our elders, our health-care workers and our communities.”

Dr. Henry adds that “this is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends. Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.”

Of the 1410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 879 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 53,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.