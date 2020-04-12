As live music venues have closed across the province, you’re now able to enjoy more music at home.

The province and Creative BC are supporting musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with new grants for live streaming.

“Music has the power to lift us up and give us hope in times of crisis,” says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare. “B.C.’s music industry responded swiftly by embracing opportunities to live stream and bring people together online. Today, we’re stepping up to support their efforts.”

To support the music industry, the government is partnering with Creative BC to launch Showcase BC.

The new online hub offers a variety of live performances, entertainment and content so you can stay connected while staying home.

To help B.C. musicians take part in Showcase BC, Creative BC has also opened a new music funding stream.

It’s providing one-time micro-grants of $500 to emerging artists and $2,000 to established artists for live streaming, songwriting and professional development.

You can access all grant performances for free through the Showcase BC website.

To bring people together, the province says it will host a free live stream concert next week featuring musicians from around British Columbia.

The concert lineup will be announced soon.