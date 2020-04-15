The provincial government is funding the installation of portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pull-outs to help truck drivers.

The province says truck drivers play an important role in delivering essential goods during COVID-19, and that’s why it’s crucial that they have safe and clean facilities.

Roughly 20 portable toilets have been installed at commercial pull-outs and inspection stations, and the province says it’s looking at adding additional ones in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is also keeping all rest areas open during the outbreak to continue to support the trucking industry, and contractors are working to keep the facilities clean, sanitary and well supplied.

The private industry is also stepping up to provide support for these essential transportation workers.

Members of the BC Trucking Association have spearheaded the Meals for Truck Drivers BC pilot, setting up food trucks at various commercial card locks throughout the province.

The ministry is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer and the federal government to keep British Columbians as safe as possible and help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While highways and roads remain open, the provincial health officer recommends people stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel.