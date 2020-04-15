The qathet Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre is encouraging you to hold off that trip to the bottle depot.

The EOC says while all mainland qathet Regional District (qRD) recycling depots are still collecting containers, you should store them in your home until COVID-19 subsides as non-essential trips to disposal facilities create extra risk for staff and residents.

Return-It depots have been taking precautionary measures and are aware of the requirements from health authorities to protect their employees and customers in the handling of clean, empty beverage containers for recycling.

The public is reminded to responsibly handle waste, stay home and stay safe.

For the most up-to-date information during the COVID-19 state of emergency, visit the Regional Emergency Operations Centre website.