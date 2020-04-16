The Powell River RCMP is investigating a break-and-enter.

It happened sometime between April 10th and April 13th at Napa Auto Parts.

Someone entered a locked compound at the rear of the building before making off with roughly 50 battery cores worth about $1,000.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.