There are now 1575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 14 new ones today.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 94, which is two more than yesterday’s numbers.

Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, Dr. Henry says 983 people have returned back to full health.

Close to 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.