Paper Excellence is extending the curtailment of paper production at its mill in Powell River, likely until mid-summer.

The company blames global economic conditions and a series of recent events for cutting production at the Powell River mill, and at the Crofton mill on Vancouver Island.

It says the COVID-19 crisis is the latest in “an exceptional string of events.”

There was a shortage of wood fiber along the coast, and then a malware attack in late February which made paper production impossible.

As the mills were struggling to restore paper production, the virus pandemic began affecting suppliers.

Paper Excellence says orders will be handled from its Port Alberni mill, with intermittent manufacturing runs at Crofton, if needed.

Paper Excellence says it will continue to engage with governments as it decides when to restore production in Power River and Crofton.