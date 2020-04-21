Viiew of Alert Bay from the government dock. (Supplied by the Village of Alert Bay website)

A curfew is now in place in Alert Bay.

It started Sunday and runs from 9:30pm to 6:00am.

An alarm will sound at 9:00pm to, the Village of Alert Bay says, “give you time to return to your home.”

The village said in a notice that the curfew is part of health and safety measures on Cormorant Island: “In response to the reality of positive COVID-19 cases on our island, we need to take additional measures to control the spread of the virus to protect everyone. We are also working together to put in place additional supports, such as spaces where an infected person can safely isolate.”

As well, officials continue to stress essential ferry service.

“It is very important that Cormorant Island residents do not contribute to the spread of the virus, or be exposed to the virus, off-island. We are working with Public Health officials and relevant provincial agencies on measures to reinforce the importance of only leaving or coming to this island for essential reasons,” the notice read.

Residents received noticed yesterday that garbage and recycling pickup is ending until further notice.

Garbage can be dropped off at the island’s transfer station at no charge from Tuesday to Saturday.