The forecast is calling for some much-needed rain over the weekend.

It’s a welcome sight for many, in what’s been abnormally dry April thus far.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon predicts that the wet stuff is on its way, which has been a rarity this month.

“We’ve only had less than 10 percent of our normal amount of precipitation that we get in April,” he said. “We have had a couple of pretty dry weeks but now we’re heading into a pattern shift where we are going to get a couple of rounds of showers coming through.”

Sekhon noted that “most of the B.C. coast” including Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, and Port Hardy have only seen a fraction of their normal rainfall amounts for April.

He added that it’ll be up to Mother Nature if we’ll be close to any records when it comes to dryness for April.

“The latter part of the month seems to be more in the showery pattern, however we’re not seeing any big rainfalls, so we’ll just have to see how the numbers shape up by the 30th (of April),” Sekhon said.

The dry weather is a spillover from March, when the Comox Valley only saw 40.5 percent of its normal rainfall for the month.

Further north, Campbell River only saw 33.8 percent of its normal rain, making it the sixth driest March on record dating back to 1946.

Sekhon said that while the lack of rainfall is “definitely not good for the drought situation,” we should be okay in terms of our snowpack.

“In B.C. we have about 80 percent of our snowpack by March so we wouldn’t necessarily be relying on this time to accumulate more snowpack, in fact, this is kind of the melting season now.”