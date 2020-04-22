The Powell River RCMP has seized more illegal marijuana plants.

On April 16th, police executed a search warrant at an industrial property in the 6700 block of Cranberry Street.

As a result, officers took roughly 1150 cannabis plants along with a large amount of growing equipment.

The RCMP says operations of this magnitude are usually linked to organized crime, and it is estimated that if the plants could have been harvested, the street value would be about $325,000.

The value of the grow equipment is approximately $100,000.

The police are still investigating and charges are expected to be laid.