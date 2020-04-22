British Columbia now has 1795 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 71 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 110.

Three more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C to 90.

Dr.Henry says everyone needs to keep doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“As we talked about yesterday we continue to experience new community outbreaks here in British Columbia and this, of course, this is very concerning to me and to all of us.

“This tells us that we have more work to do to break the chains of transmission in our communities and to make sure that every individual, every business, every community, every family does what we need to do to break these chains, and that’s everyone, all the time.

She added that before things can go back to normal, the number of new cases needs to decrease.

“We know people are tired of staying apart from their loved ones, we know we are tired of not being able to do the social connections and events that we are used to doing, but to ease restrictions, we need to have a decline in both the number of new cases and the number of new outbreaks.”

“Until we clear this hurdle, we cannot begin to make changes.”

Of the confirmed cases so far, 1079 people have returned back to full health.