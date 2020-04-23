The qathet Regional District is reminding seniors that non-medical help is just a phone call away.

Its Regional Emergency Operations Centre says its Safe Seniors, Strong Communities Program offers a number of services.

The program is available to seniors living in Tla’amin Nation, the City of Powell River and throughout the regional district.

Anyone 65 and older can request volunteer help with grocery shopping, meal preparation and prescription pick-up during the pandemic.

Seniors can also ask for a check-in call by dialling 2-1-1 or filling out an online form at www.bc211.ca.

BC211 monitors calls and online applications for the program, both from seniors wanting help and volunteers willing to help.

The service offers free information and referral to a range of confidential community, social and government services, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The ‘Better at Home’ program, administered by inclusion Powell River, matches local volunteers with seniors needing a helping hand.

The district says that the services follow all health and safety protocols and guidelines.

‘Better at Home’ is funded by the province and managed through United Way of the Lower Mainland.

Up-to-date information on the Regional Emergency Operations Centre during the COVID-19 state-of-emergency can be followed here.